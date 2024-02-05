We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

North Brewing Co Sputnik American Pale Ale 440Ml

North Brewing Co Sputnik American Pale Ale 440Ml

Vegan

Beer
A hazy and crisp american pale ale, light in colour and body with an assertive piney bitterness and a fruity candy aroma
2.2 UK Units / drinkaware.co.uk
Naturally CloudySuitable for vegans
Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains Barley and Wheat

Alcohol Type

Beer

Produce of

UK brewed and canned

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

440ml ℮

