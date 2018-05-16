Nakd Raspberry Chocolish Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g

Product Description
- Raspberry Chocolish Fruit, nut & cocoa bars
- Nakd Raspberry Chocolish Fruit, Nut and Cocoa Bars are dipped and drizzled in Nakd Chocolish. What's chocolish you ask? It's our wholesome and delicious answer to chocolate.
- We've smooshed raisins, dates, cashews, peanuts and raspberries together to create these tasty fruit & nut bars and then made them even scrummier by dipping and drizzling them in smooth, creamy chocolish. Perfect for when you fancy a chocolatey treat.
- Did we forget to mention that they're made with 100% natural ingredients, no added sugar, gluten free and vegan? Mind. Blown.
- Hello Gorgeous! We thought you should know that all Nakd bars are made from 100% natural ingredients smooshed together with no added sugar or sticky syrups. Remarkable! We want everyone to find their snack soulmate. So, everything we make is gluten free and vegan friendly. Nature loves you baby!
- Dates not from EU
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
- Box - Recyclable
- This carton is biodegradable, 100% recyclable and made with wood from a sustainable forest.
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gluten Free
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Vegan
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Dates 53%, Cashews 17%, Raisins 15%, Peanuts 7%, Cocoa Butter 3.5%, Cocoa Mass 1%, Tigernuts 1%, Raspberries 1%, Rice Flour 0.5%, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya, Milk, other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece :)
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 35g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1715kJ
|600kJ
|-
|410kcal
|143kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|6.2g
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|19.4g
|of which sugars
|44.8g
|15.7g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
Safety information
