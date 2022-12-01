Lynx Excite Bodywash Shower Gel 225ml

Shower Gel & Body and Face Wash & Body Scrubs Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water..

Shower Gel & Body and Face Wash & Body Scrubs Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water..

Lynx Excite Body Wash washes away odour and keeps you refreshed for 12 hours.

Lynx Excite Body Wash washes away odour and keeps you refreshed for 12 hours. A crisp coconut & black pepper butterflies-in-your-belly fragrance With plant-based moisturisers. Lather up. Rinse off. Smell irresistible. Get fresh. Get excited.

Excite your senses. And someone else’s. After all, you never know when opportunity will strike. So you need a shower gel that keeps you smelling your best whenever, wherever. No problem. With its bacteria-busting formula, Lynx Excite Body Wash washes away bad odour and keeps you shower-fresh. All. Day. Long. The shower gel? Aromatic and awesomely foamy. The scent? Crisp coconut & black pepper that leaves you feeling fresh and smelling 100% ready.

Excite your senses. And someone else’s. After all, you never know when opportunity will strike. So you need a shower gel that keeps you smelling your best whenever, wherever. No problem. With its bacteria-busting formula, Lynx Excite Body Wash washes away bad odour and keeps you shower-fresh. All. Day. Long. The shower gel? Aromatic and awesomely foamy. The scent? Crisp coconut & black pepper that leaves you feeling fresh and smelling 100% ready.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023