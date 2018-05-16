Tesco Italian Style Salad Kit 145g

- Energy243kJ 58kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Wild rocket, balsamic dressing, baby red lettuce, mizuna, Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese made with unpasteurised milk, baby spinach.
- ITALIAN INSPIRED with balsamic dressing & Parmigiano Reggiano Base + Topper + Dressing
- Pack size: 145G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wild Rocket, Balsamic Dressing (Sulphites) (27%) [Water, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Treacle, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Baby Red Lettuce, Mizuna, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)(10%), Baby Spinach.
Red Baby Leaf typically contains: Baby Red Batavia, Baby Red Oak Leaf, Baby Lollo Rosso, Baby Red Cos.
To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
145g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (73g)
|Energy
|335kJ / 80kcal
|243kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
