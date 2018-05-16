We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Italian Style Salad Kit 145g

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy243kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Wild rocket, balsamic dressing, baby red lettuce, mizuna, Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese made with unpasteurised milk, baby spinach.
  • ITALIAN INSPIRED with balsamic dressing & Parmigiano Reggiano Base + Topper + Dressing
  • Pack size: 145G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wild Rocket, Balsamic Dressing (Sulphites) (27%) [Water, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Treacle, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Baby Red Lettuce, Mizuna, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)(10%), Baby Spinach.

Red Baby Leaf typically contains: Baby Red Batavia, Baby Red Oak Leaf, Baby Lollo Rosso, Baby Red Cos.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (73g)
Energy335kJ / 80kcal243kJ / 58kcal
Fat3.9g2.8g
Saturates2.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate5.8g4.2g
Sugars4.4g3.2g
Fibre1.3g0.9g
Protein4.8g3.5g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

