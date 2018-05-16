We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tex Mex Smoky Bbq Rib Rack 460G

Tesco Tex Mex Smoky Bbq Rib Rack 460G
£ 4.00
£8.70/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1368kJ 329kcal
    16%
  • Fat22.7g
    32%
  • Saturates9.0g
    45%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked, marinated rack of pork ribs with added water and a sachet of barbecue sauce.
  • Slow Cooked. Marinated in a blend of peppers and spices, finished with a BBQ sauce. Sous Vide. This rack of ribs has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
  • Tex Mex Marinated pork ribs slow cooked for meat that falls off the bone
  • Pack size: 460G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (78%), Barbecue Sauce (10%) [Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Corn Starch, Molasses, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mustard Seed, Smoked Maltodextrin, Garlic, Chilli Pepper, Oregano, Black Pepper, Clove Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Dried Vegetables [Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper], Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer packaging and set aside sachet of sauce for later use. Remove ribs from pouch, place on a baking tray and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, open sauce sachet and pour contents over the ribs coating evenly. Return to oven uncovered for a further 5 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (112g)
Energy1222kJ / 293kcal1368kJ / 329kcal
Fat20.2g22.7g
Saturates8.0g9.0g
Carbohydrate5.1g5.7g
Sugars3.6g4.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein22.5g25.2g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

