Bosun's Bay Dark Rum 70Cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

One glass (25ml)

Energy
215kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Dark rum.
  • Expertly Blended
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (25ml)
Energy858kJ / 207kcal215kJ / 52kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
13 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

great value

5 stars

It would seem some people complain about everything. There is nothing wrong with this rum, in fact, , it tastes just as good as ones double the price.

Great drink.

5 stars

Great price. And a good drink. I use with lime pepsi max. It does me very good, especially when I have a bad cold and cough. I’ve used a lot lately.

Good Value Rum

5 stars

Great tasting Rum very good quality for the money excellent Value.

Not too bad

3 stars

Doesn’t taste or smell much like rum. It’s sweet and watery but strong alcohol taste. It’s not too bad with Pepsi or coke though. Worth buying for a cheap tipsy night.

Not quality rum

1 stars

Having been brought up in Trinidad this is the most tasteless Rum In have ever drunk

Good quality in good price

5 stars

Good quality in good price

Good substitute for Jeyes fluid

1 stars

This is only fit to clean the heads (WC) would replace Jeyes any day don't waste your money, ex RN

Like it,good value.

5 stars

Like it,good value.

Excellent Value

5 stars

Excellent value for Money been a rum drinker going on 14 years can’t really compare to the top shelf but you get what u pay for

Terrible tasting rum

1 stars

Awful rum . Made 2 drinks with it and tipped it down the drain .

