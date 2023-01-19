Bosun's Bay Dark Rum 70Cl

great value
It would seem some people complain about everything. There is nothing wrong with this rum, in fact, , it tastes just as good as ones double the price.
Great drink.
Great price. And a good drink. I use with lime pepsi max. It does me very good, especially when I have a bad cold and cough. I’ve used a lot lately.
Good Value Rum
Great tasting Rum very good quality for the money excellent Value.
Not too bad
Doesn’t taste or smell much like rum. It’s sweet and watery but strong alcohol taste. It’s not too bad with Pepsi or coke though. Worth buying for a cheap tipsy night.
Not quality rum
Having been brought up in Trinidad this is the most tasteless Rum In have ever drunk
Good quality in good price
Good substitute for Jeyes fluid
This is only fit to clean the heads (WC) would replace Jeyes any day don't waste your money, ex RN
Like it,good value.
Excellent Value
Excellent value for Money been a rum drinker going on 14 years can’t really compare to the top shelf but you get what u pay for
Terrible tasting rum
Awful rum . Made 2 drinks with it and tipped it down the drain .