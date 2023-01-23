We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Knightley's Adventures Rescue Balm Oat & Chamomile 6G

3.4(5)Write a review
Exclusive to Tesco

£3.00
£50.00/100g

Product Description

  • Knhtlys/Ad Rescue Balm Oat & C/mile 6g
  • Packed into a super handy stick. The rescue balm is easy to apply and super soft. A duo of sweet almond oil & camelina oil make the rescue balm perfect for any dry bits that need a little extra attention.
  • Pack size: 6G

Information

Ingredients

Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Isononyl Isononanoate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Copernicia Cerifera Wax, Microcrystalline Wax, Tocopherol, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply to any areas of dry skin as often as necessary. Not for use on lips.

Warnings

  • WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Name and address

  • AFB PLC,
  • St Albans,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,

Return to

  • AFB PLC,
  • St Albans,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,
  • Balheary Demesne,
  • Balheary Road,
  • Swords,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • K67 E5A0,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

6g ℮

Safety information

WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Stick missing inside yet again

1 stars

The product itself is very good but the second and third time I bought it there was almost nothing inside. It’s like the stick was completely missing, there was only a bit inside and it was sealed in the plastic when I bought it so it wasn’t even open. Such a shame, I won’t buy it again as I don’t want to chance it and get an empty stick yet again..

Faulty product

3 stars

Must have got a faulty product. When I opened it there was very little product on the stick, it couldn't even be wound up so it could be used. Have had to scoop out the product manually and use it that way.

Brilliant product! A fav for mummy and family

5 stars

I am so obsessed with this product! I initially purchased it for myself as I loved all the products in the balm and also loved the feel of my skin (face) after using it. I now use it for all of us, myself and my children and I just love how soft and incredibly smooth it makes skin. Also feels lovely all day. A little also goes a long way. I have gone through so many, just wish Knightley’s Adventures could be purchased in more stores as this is a small item and I find it hard to find it in different Tesco stores.

Not a fan of the fragrance

3 stars

The texture is smooth and light. However the smell make me headache.

Amazing balm

5 stars

Amazing product ! I needed something small to my handbag and this amazing rescue balm appears in Tesco! Smell delicious and moisturise skin so well! I’m so happy with it !

