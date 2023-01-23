Knightley's Adventures Rescue Balm Oat & Chamomile 6G

Stick missing inside yet again
The product itself is very good but the second and third time I bought it there was almost nothing inside. It’s like the stick was completely missing, there was only a bit inside and it was sealed in the plastic when I bought it so it wasn’t even open. Such a shame, I won’t buy it again as I don’t want to chance it and get an empty stick yet again..
Faulty product
Must have got a faulty product. When I opened it there was very little product on the stick, it couldn't even be wound up so it could be used. Have had to scoop out the product manually and use it that way.
Brilliant product! A fav for mummy and family
I am so obsessed with this product! I initially purchased it for myself as I loved all the products in the balm and also loved the feel of my skin (face) after using it. I now use it for all of us, myself and my children and I just love how soft and incredibly smooth it makes skin. Also feels lovely all day. A little also goes a long way. I have gone through so many, just wish Knightley’s Adventures could be purchased in more stores as this is a small item and I find it hard to find it in different Tesco stores.
Not a fan of the fragrance
The texture is smooth and light. However the smell make me headache.
Amazing balm
Amazing product ! I needed something small to my handbag and this amazing rescue balm appears in Tesco! Smell delicious and moisturise skin so well! I’m so happy with it !