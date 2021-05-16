We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haribo Sour Sparks 175G

£1.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Sour Fruit and Cola Flavour Gums
  • Apple & Cherry*
  • Raspberry & Pineapple*
  • Cola & Lemon*
  • *Flavours
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
  • ... the happy world of Haribo!
  • A portion is a little handful. In this case it's approx. 4 sweets
  • Bolts of Sourness
  • Without Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Acids: Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Aronia, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Orange, Safflower, Spirulina, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry Extract

Storage

Best before end ...(see print of back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 15 Earl Street,
  • Dundalk,
  • Co. Louth,
  • IRE.
  • www.haribo.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 421 kJ/334 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:82 g8 %
of which sugars:42 g12 %
Protein:<0.5 g<1 %
Salt:<0.01 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Best Halal sour sweets

5 stars

Best Halal sour sweets

