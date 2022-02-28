We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snaffling Pig Chorizo Bites 50G

£2.00

£4.00/100g

Dry Cured Pork Sausage with Paprika
At Snaffling Pig we always set out to make the finest, most awesome pork snacks possible. We think if something is worth doing, it's worth doing piggin' right. That's why we work with actual chorizo-making artisans in actual Spain to produce the finest, chewiest and tastiest Chorizo Bites humanly possible.Our punchy paprika flavour is a taste sensation with a perfect balance of smokiness and spice. It may not set your mouth on fire, but it will certainly get your taste buds tingling and shouting Olé!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Piggin' AdviceWhite crystals may form on the surface of this awesome product. This is a natural phenomenon and is not detrimental to the quality of your porky product. Think of them as a bit of harmless, edible bling.
Bold 'n' smokyLet's make the Piggin' Magic Happen
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Pork, Paprika (2.5%), Salt, Garlic, Dextrose, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract, Filled into a Beef Collagen Casing, Prepared with 155g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product, Moisture is lost during curing and maturation

Produce of

Produced in Spain from Spanish pork

Net Contents

50g ℮

