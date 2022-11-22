We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Allegrini Belpasso Vino Rosso 750Ml

image 1 of Allegrini Belpasso Vino Rosso 750Ml

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • ALLEGRINI BELPASSO VINO ROSSO 750ML
  • An intense, seductive and spicy wine, crafted from grapes which have been left to dry after the harvest in the traditional local manner, and grapes vinified immediately after picking.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A powerful and intense red wine with juicy flavours of ripe berries and cherries. On the palate, there are spicy notes of cloves with a hint of violet, bitter almonds and chocolate. The finish is long and delicate with a touch of liquorice.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Allegrini

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Franco Allegrini

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina, Corvinone, Rondinella, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Once harvested 15% of the grapes are left to dry for 2 months, where they lose about 30% of their original weight. This drying process, known as appassimento, lends a rich complexity to the final wine. Fermentation occurs in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks which helps to retain the freshness. The wine is then aged for 11 months in large Slavonian oak barrels.

History

  • The Allegrini family estate covers 120 hectares of vineyard in the heart of Valpolicella Classico. Although they have been growing grapes here for several centuries, Giovanni Allegrini was the first to start bottling wines from the family's vineyards. When he died in 1983, he passed a passion for and a commitment to quality wine onto his three children - Walter, Marilisa and Franco. Today, Allegrini is widely recognised as one of the best producers from this region.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards are located on the hillside of the Valpolicella region at about 180 to 250 metres above sea level. They are south-east facing and the vines are pergola and guyot trained with an average age of 31 years. The soils is extremely varied, mostly clay and calcareous.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Allegrini Fumane (VR),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Allegrini Fumane (VR),
  • Italia.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Surprising buy!

5 stars

Not sure why I bought this wine, but glad I did! Very smooth and enjoyable wine. Would definitely buy again at the price of £10 or less.

Nice wine

5 stars

Very good quality. Pleasant experience. I will buy it in the future.

