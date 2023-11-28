Tesco Adult Dog Food Mixed Selection in Jelly Cans 6x400g

A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.

At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutritionist experts to create a range of dog food, with good quality meat and fish, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dogs that live life to the full.​ 100% complete, with added essential vitamins and minerals Made in the UK ADULT DOG MIxed selection in Jelly 2 x with Chicken 2 x with Beef 2 x with Lamb

Pack size: 2.4KG

Ingredients

Composition: Chunks in Jelly with Chicken

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals. Chunks in Jelly with Beef

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals. Chunks in Jelly with Lamb

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals. Additives (for all varieties) Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg. Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.2g. Analytical Constituents: Protein 7.5%, Crude fibre 0.5%, Fat content 5%, Inorganic matter 2%, Moisture 81%, Calcium 0.4%. Calories: 92 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 400g e (2.4kg)