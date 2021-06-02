The Pizza Company The Pepperoni Party Stuffed Crust Pizza 572g
- Energy1738kJ 415kcal21%
- Fat18.9g27%
- Saturates8.1g41%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ / 277kcal
Product Description
- A garlic and herb cheese stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, peperoni and mature Cheddar cheese.
- A soft chewy stuffed crust pizza oozing with garlic and herb cheese, smothered with rich tomato sauce and loaded with meaty pepperoni and tangy cheeses.
- Stuffed Crust
- Oven 11 mins
- Pack size: 572G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese Crust Filling (16%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic And Herb Blend [Potato Starch, Garlic, Parsley, Garlic Powder], Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Semolina (Wheat), Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Paprika, Coriander, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Oregano, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Maize Grits, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 11 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 11 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 15 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 15 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using pork from Denmark and Netherlands.
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging. Rearrange toppings on pizza before cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
577g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pizza
|Energy
|1159kJ / 277kcal
|1738kJ / 415kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|18.9g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|42.2g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.6g
|17.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
