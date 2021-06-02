We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Pizza Company The Pepperoni Party Stuffed Crust Pizza 572g

£ 5.00
£0.88/100g

Offer

¼ of a pizza
  • Energy1738kJ 415kcal
    21%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ / 277kcal

Product Description

  • A garlic and herb cheese stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, peperoni and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • A soft chewy stuffed crust pizza oozing with garlic and herb cheese, smothered with rich tomato sauce and loaded with meaty pepperoni and tangy cheeses.
  • Stuffed Crust
  • Oven 11 mins
  • Pack size: 572G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese Crust Filling (16%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic And Herb Blend [Potato Starch, Garlic, Parsley, Garlic Powder], Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Semolina (Wheat), Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Paprika, Coriander, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Oregano, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Maize Grits, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 11 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 11 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 15 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 15 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using pork from Denmark and Netherlands.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.  Rearrange toppings on pizza before cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

577g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pizza
Energy1159kJ / 277kcal1738kJ / 415kcal
Fat12.6g18.9g
Saturates5.4g8.1g
Carbohydrate28.1g42.2g
Sugars3.5g5.3g
Fibre2.2g3.3g
Protein11.6g17.4g
Salt1.5g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

