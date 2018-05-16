Tesco Beautifully Balanced Chicken & Sweet Roasted Pepper Risotto 380g

- Energy1308kJ 310kcal16%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 82kcal
- Chicken breast pieces and risotto rice in a creamy red pepper sauce finished with fresh baby spinach, roasted red pepper and whole cherry tomatoes. Our risotto sauce uses mascarpone cheese to give the sauce a rich, creamy texture whilst the spinach & cherry tomatoes add colour and freshness to the dish.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (17%), Yellow Pepper (17%), Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice], Courgette, Semi Skimmed Milk, Chicken Breast (9%), Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Piquillo Pepper, Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Baby Spinach, White Wine, Garlic Purée, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Red Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Carrot, Leek, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Parsley, Garlic, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Peel back film and stir thoroughly to coat the chicken, then re-cover with the film.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|344kJ / 82kcal
|1308kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|41.4g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|20.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
