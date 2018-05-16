We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Chicken & Sweet Roasted Pepper Risotto 380g

£ 3.50
£9.22/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1308kJ 310kcal
    16%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars18.4g
    20%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 82kcal

  • Chicken breast pieces and risotto rice in a creamy red pepper sauce finished with fresh baby spinach, roasted red pepper and whole cherry tomatoes. Our risotto sauce uses mascarpone cheese to give the sauce a rich, creamy texture whilst the spinach & cherry tomatoes add colour and freshness to the dish.
  • Mixed peppers and creamy mascarpone risotto topped with chicken breast, cherry tomatoes and spinach.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (17%), Yellow Pepper (17%), Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice], Courgette, Semi Skimmed Milk, Chicken Breast (9%), Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Piquillo Pepper, Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Baby Spinach, White Wine, Garlic Purée, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Red Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Carrot, Leek, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Parsley, Garlic, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Peel back film and stir thoroughly to coat the chicken, then re-cover with the film.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy344kJ / 82kcal1308kJ / 310kcal
Fat1.6g6.1g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate10.9g41.4g
Sugars4.8g18.4g
Fibre1.1g4.2g
Protein5.4g20.3g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

