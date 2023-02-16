We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dawtona Pickled Gherkins With Habanero Pepper 520G

3.2(4)Write a review
Dawtona Pickled Gherkins With Habanero Pepper 520G
£1.75
£0.65/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Pickled Gherkins with Habanero Pepper.
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Spicy
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Habanero Pepper (1, 4%), Salt

Storage

Best before: date and lot number on the lid. Store in a dry and cool place.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie,
  • Poland.
  • www.dawtona.pl

Drained weight

270g

Net Contents

520g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:160 kJ / 38 kcal
Fat:<0,5 g
of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrates:6,9 g
of which sugars:6,7 g
Protein:1,1 g
Salt:1,2 g
4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

only half a Habanero Pepper in it

1 stars

only half a Habanero Pepper in it

great gherkins

5 stars

great gherkins

not for me

2 stars

left bitter taste

Something hot that's cool

5 stars

If you like some heat on your plate of salad or hot meal and you like gherkins, these are well worth a try. I also eat them on there own.

