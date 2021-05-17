Tesco Fire Pit Grilling Cheese & Vegetable Kebabs 256G
Product Description
- Courgette, full fat soft grilling cheese and pepper on wooden skewers.
- Hand prepared kebabs to a classic recipe with a sweet and salty flavour. Mediterranean Inspired Kebabs with grilling cheese, courgette & peppers, prepared and ready to go in the grill and can be finished on the BBQ or in the grill. A crowd pleaser for vegetarians and meat eaters alike.
- Cheese & Vegetable Kebabs
- Pack size: 256G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Courgette, Full Fat Soft Grilling Cheese (Milk) (28%), Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill to a medium heat. Wrap tips of kebab sticks with tin foil to prevent burning. Place kebabs onto a foil lined grill pan, grill for 16 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
256g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|477kJ / 115kcal
|477kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.1g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
