Sun-Pat Crunchy Peanut Butter 570G

Crunchy Peanut Butter

The Nation's Best Tasting!* *Source: YouGov Survey, March 2019. Base: Peanut Butter Eaters (951). Maintains energy** **Phosphorus contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, as part of a healthy lifestyle with a varied and balanced diet.

Packed with 95% Peanuts It just has to be crunchy! Natural source of protein Naturally high in fibre Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Peanuts 95%, Stabiliser: E471, Cane Sugar, Peanut Oil 1%, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 38 (15g) servings

Net Contents

570g ℮