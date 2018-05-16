Product Description
- Mistral Cotes De Provence Rose 75cl
- Our Cuvée Mistral rosé comes from two exceptional 'terroirs' from Provence around Lorgues and Pierrefeu. A fresh and crisp dry rose, perfectly balanced with delicate notes of red berry fruit and citrus.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
A fresh and crisp dry rosé, perfectly balanced with delicate notes of red berry fruit and citrus
Region of Origin
Provence
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Gilardi
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Philippe Laillet
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cinsault, Grenache, Tibouren, Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- The grapes are hand-harvested at night in mid-September in order to retain optimum ripeness and freshness. Fermentation takes place at low temperatures to ensure freshness. Each "terroir" is vinified separately in order to retain their typicity, with the final wine blended just before bottling.
History
- Provence is famous for rosé wine and is the oldest wine producing region in France. The warm sunny days, cool evenings and famous Mistral wind provide the perfect climate for rosé production.
Regional Information
- Cuvée Mistral rosé comes from two exceptional 'terroirs' from Provence, around Lorgues and Pierrefeu.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Name and address
- EMB 83004D,
- À F83460,
- Les Arc sur Argens.
- Dare & Drink SAS,
- F06560,
- Valbonne.
Return to
- Dare & Drink SAS,
- F06560,
- Valbonne.
Net Contents
75cl
