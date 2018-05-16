We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mistral Cotes De Provence Rose 75Cl

image 1 of Mistral Cotes De Provence Rose 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Mistral Cotes De Provence Rose 75cl
  • Our Cuvée Mistral rosé comes from two exceptional 'terroirs' from Provence around Lorgues and Pierrefeu. A fresh and crisp dry rose, perfectly balanced with delicate notes of red berry fruit and citrus.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh and crisp dry rosé, perfectly balanced with delicate notes of red berry fruit and citrus

Region of Origin

Provence

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Gilardi

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Philippe Laillet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault, Grenache, Tibouren, Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are hand-harvested at night in mid-September in order to retain optimum ripeness and freshness. Fermentation takes place at low temperatures to ensure freshness. Each "terroir" is vinified separately in order to retain their typicity, with the final wine blended just before bottling.

History

  • Provence is famous for rosé wine and is the oldest wine producing region in France. The warm sunny days, cool evenings and famous Mistral wind provide the perfect climate for rosé production.

Regional Information

  • Cuvée Mistral rosé comes from two exceptional 'terroirs' from Provence, around Lorgues and Pierrefeu.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • EMB 83004D,
  • À F83460,
  • Les Arc sur Argens.
  • Dare & Drink SAS,
  • F06560,
  • Valbonne.

Return to

  • Dare & Drink SAS,
  • F06560,
  • Valbonne.

Net Contents

75cl

