Highland Spring Still Water 10L

Please Keep This One!
This is an excellent product. It is economically packed, saves paper and above all, plastic.
Good Product
Easy to use, nice and compact and a good change to plastic bottles. This water tastes much better than tap water. I hope it comes back in stock as I'd like to make it a regular purchase.
Great Idea
Great for in the kitchen or if your Camping or f you are going on a Picnic.
Good clear Spring drinking water packaged to reduc
Good clear Spring drinking water packaged to reduce plastic waste
If it was a human I would marry it
Absolutely fantastic product, would really recommend to regular bottled water drinkers! Great taste, great experience using it, just a fab time overall 10/10
Perfect for people drinking LOTS of water at home
Why are people leaving a poor review of this product because of its size??? Its like giving a poor review of 30 Fish Fingers because you only wanted 6! The fact that it's 10 litres should tell you it's quite large and is a little heavy but Its not meant to fit in your fridge or be taken on a picnic. It's perfect for people who try to drink the recommended 2 litres of water a day and don't like tap water. I store mine on the kitchen side with the tap hanging over the edge. I find it really convenient and encourages the kids to drink more water which is obviously far better than drinking all that fizzy pop.
An unhappy Tesco Customer.
I ordered 10 number boxes of water and only 4 number were delivered. Why was this since when I ordered there was no mention of maximum order allowed. I was not even informed of this before the order was delivered which has become very inconvenient because I was also ordering for a neighbour who wanted 5 number. I have now had to give her the 4 number that were delivered still leaving her short by 1 box of water and leaving me with NONE. Not very satisfactory, I have to say. Anthony.
Online order, great delivery service, good quality
Online order, great delivery service, good quality product. Thank you, will buy again.
Less plastic waste.
Less plastic waste.
Great
Great idea keeps for a month once opened. Easier to store than big bottles and Less waste. Stays quite cool out of the fridge. Not always in stock but hopefully will be if it gets popular.