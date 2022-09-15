We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Highland Spring Still Water 10L

4.3(18)Write a review
image 1 of Highland Spring Still Water 10L
£5.00
£0.05/100ml

Product Description

  • Still Spring Water.
  • From the majestic landscape of Scotland's Ochil Hills, every drop of Highland Spring is lovingly drawn from organic land.
  • The 10 litre Hydration Pack has a cardboard outer which is fully recyclable, contains 57% recycled content and is Forest Stewardship Council certified. The 10L hydration pack remains fresh for 4 weeks, once open
  • We're also proud to have been named the leading ethical bottled water brand in the UK for 14 years running.
  • Our 10 litre Hydration Pack gives you the greatest choice to enjoy crystal clear spring water in your own home or while out and about. That's because the pack has been designed for individuals and families who want to be able to decant Highland Spring water into reusable bottles.
  • Spring water sourced from Scotland's Ochil Hills
  • Lasts 4 weeks once open
  • Perfect for at home, outdoor gatherings or the car boot
  • Naturally from Scotland's Ochil Hills
  • Packaging is BPA free
  • Good Shopping Guide Ethical Company
  • Pack size: 10L

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeAfter opening use within 4 weeks. For best before date see end of pack.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,

Return to

  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.
  • www.highlandspring.com

Net Contents

10l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage analysis mg/l:
Bicarbonate150
Calcium40.5
Chloride6.1
Magnesium10.1
Nitrate (as NO3)3.1
Potassium0.7
Sodium5.6
Sulphate5.3
Dry residue at 180°C170
pH7.8
18 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Please Keep This One!

5 stars

This is an excellent product. It is economically packed, saves paper and above all, plastic.

Good Product

5 stars

Easy to use, nice and compact and a good change to plastic bottles. This water tastes much better than tap water. I hope it comes back in stock as I'd like to make it a regular purchase.

Great Idea

5 stars

Great for in the kitchen or if your Camping or f you are going on a Picnic.

Good clear Spring drinking water packaged to reduc

5 stars

Good clear Spring drinking water packaged to reduce plastic waste

If it was a human I would marry it

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic product, would really recommend to regular bottled water drinkers! Great taste, great experience using it, just a fab time overall 10/10

Perfect for people drinking LOTS of water at home

5 stars

Why are people leaving a poor review of this product because of its size??? Its like giving a poor review of 30 Fish Fingers because you only wanted 6! The fact that it's 10 litres should tell you it's quite large and is a little heavy but Its not meant to fit in your fridge or be taken on a picnic. It's perfect for people who try to drink the recommended 2 litres of water a day and don't like tap water. I store mine on the kitchen side with the tap hanging over the edge. I find it really convenient and encourages the kids to drink more water which is obviously far better than drinking all that fizzy pop.

An unhappy Tesco Customer.

1 stars

I ordered 10 number boxes of water and only 4 number were delivered. Why was this since when I ordered there was no mention of maximum order allowed. I was not even informed of this before the order was delivered which has become very inconvenient because I was also ordering for a neighbour who wanted 5 number. I have now had to give her the 4 number that were delivered still leaving her short by 1 box of water and leaving me with NONE. Not very satisfactory, I have to say. Anthony.

Online order, great delivery service, good quality

5 stars

Online order, great delivery service, good quality product. Thank you, will buy again.

Less plastic waste.

5 stars

Less plastic waste.

Great

5 stars

Great idea keeps for a month once opened. Easier to store than big bottles and Less waste. Stays quite cool out of the fridge. Not always in stock but hopefully will be if it gets popular.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

