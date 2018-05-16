Cake Decor Galaxy Cupcake Kit 263G

Product Description
- Cupcake Mix with Purple Coloured Raspberry Flavour Frosting, Blue Coloured Edible Glitter Gel, Intergalactic Sprinkles And Purple Foil Cupcake Cases
- Create your very own galaxy cupcakes with our edible blue space glitter gel and intergalactic sprinkles
- So easy
- Just Add: Egg, Oil & Water
- Makes 6 Cupcakes
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 263G
Information
Ingredients
Cake Mix: Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Purple Frosting: Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed) Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Spirulina, Radish), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Blue Edible Glitter Gel: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Agar), Colours (Brilliant Blue, Titanium Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dextrose, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Galaxy Sprinkles: Sugar, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Maize Starch, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Shea), Rice Flour, Colours (Silver, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Patent Blue), Wheat/Maize Starch, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Acacia Gum, Beeswax), Concentrates (Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Radish, Carrot, Apple, Safflower, Hibiscus), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Agar), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Rice Starch
Allergy Information
- Cupcake mix may also contain Milk and Egg., Sprinkles may also contain Nuts. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Preparation and Usage
- What You Need:
- 1 Medium Egg
- 35ml (2tbsp) Vegetable Oil
- 25ml (5tsp) Water
- Method:
- 1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas Mark 4 and line a cupcake tray with the cases.
- 2. Empty the cupcake mix into a mixing bowl and add the egg, oil and water. Beat the mixture together for 1-2 minutes until combined and smooth.
- 3. Spoon the mixture into the cases, dividing it as equally as possible.
- 4. Place the cupcake tray into the centre of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cupcakes are risen and golden.
- 5. When the cupcakes are ready, take them out of the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.
- 6.Once the cupcakes have cooled, snip the corner of the frosting sachet off and add a dollop of frosting onto each cupcake.
- 7. Snip the corner of the edible blue space glitter gel sachet off and drizzle over each cupcake.
- 8.Sprinkle your intergalactic sprinkles over your cupcakes to finish.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Check Locally
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
263g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1611kJ/380kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|83.4g
|of which sugars
|61.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.65g
