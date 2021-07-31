We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Hendrick's Limited Edition Lunar Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Hendrick's Limited Edition Lunar Gin 70Cl
£ 35.00
£50.00/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Hendrick's Lunar Gin has mellow spice with subtle citrus finish and was conceived under the influence of the celestial light of the moon. It yields an alluring complexity and delightful warmth, best suited to night-sipping, moon-gazing and other sensible modes of contemplation. Released once in a blue moon from master distiller Lesley Gracie, Hendrick's Lunar is an intriguing balance of classic Hendrick's floral notes with a delicate spicy finish and just a hint of citrus. This premium gin transforms a drinks cabinet from purely practical to delightfully decorative - the perfect gin gift. Delectably Cosmic, Delightfully Hendrick's.
  • Premium Scottish Gin
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose - An intriguing and appealing balance of Hendrick's floral notes with aromatic and spicy scents with just a hint of citrus, Palate - A curious combination of the distinctly floral and richly aromatic with a hint of spice on the finish.

Alcohol Units

30.4

ABV

43.4% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Blissful with tonic over ice, garnished with Cucumber & Twist of Black Pepper. Why not try a Moonlight Buck?
  • The Buck stops here, or rather, lingers here and seduces the palate with a dazzling display of ginger, lemon and Hendrick's Lunar Gin herself. It yields an alluring complexity and delightful warmth, best suited to night-sipping, moon-gazing and other sensible modes of contemplation.
  • 50ml Hendrick's Lunar Gin
  • Premium Ginger Ale
  • 3 Thinly Sliced Rounds of Cucumber & Twist of Lemon
  • Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice.
  • Lightly stir and serve.
  • Garnish with rounds of cucumber and a twist of lemon

Net Contents

70cl

View all Gin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

New Favourite Gin

5 stars

Spectacular Gin, great addition to the home bar too!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here