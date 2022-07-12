We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Capri Sun No Added Sugar Blackcurrant & Apple Juice Drink 8 X 200Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Capri Sun No Added Sugar Blackcurrant & Apple Juice Drink 8 X 200Ml
£3.00
£0.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple-Blackcurrant Juice Drink with Sweetener
  • Capri-Sun No Added Sugar and Nothing Artificial Blackcurrant and Apple, bursting with tangy goodness
  • Nothing Artificial No Added Sugar
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Flavours
  • No Colours
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Manufactured under licence of Capri Sun GmbH, Germany
  • CAPRI-SUN® and the Pouch Shape™ are trademarks of the Capri Sun group
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occuring Sugars
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1600ML
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 17.7% (Apple 14.3%, Blackcurrant 3.2% Lemon 0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Blackcurrant Puree, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: see top or bottom of pouch / see side of packStore in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • GB 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)
  • IRL 1800 98 98 97
  • www.capri-sun.com/uk/
  • www.capri-sun.com/ie/

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml (%1)
Energy 32kJ64kJ
-8kcal16kcal (1%)
Carbohydrate1.9g3.8g (1%)
of which sugars1.6g3.2g (3%)
Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount--
1) Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
