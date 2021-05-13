Tesco Pepper Stir Fry Mix 320g
- Energy306kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 229kJ / 55kcal
Product Description
- Stir fry vegetables with sliced peppers.
- STRAIGHT TO WOK A carefully selected mix of vibrant peppers, beansprouts and cabbage
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beansprouts, Cabbage, Sliced Pepper (28%), Carrot.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: 6 mins Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes. Add 15ml (1tbsp) of oil and add the vegetables directly from the bag. Stir fry for 4 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (134g**)
|Energy
|229kJ / 55kcal
|306kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.1g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 267g.
|-
|-
Safety information
