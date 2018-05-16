Canti Prosecco Rose 75Cl

Product Description
- Rosé
- Delicate pink color, floral and fruity fragrance with a fresh, savory and elegant taste that makes the product perfect for an aperitif or to accompany light dishes and shellfish.
- Wine of Italy
- Extra Dry
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Tage
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Glera, Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- The production area for this wine is within the Prosecco DOC area, 80-100 meters above sea level with alluvial and clay soils. The grapes for the Pinot Noir were harvested at the end of August and Glera mid-September. The Pinot Noir has one day of maceration and a subsequent soft pressing and the Glera has a soft pressing, both followed by fermentation in temperature controlled tanks. The vinification is in stainless steel with three months Charmat Method secondary fermentation.
History
- Pink Prosecco must still be produced from a majority of white Glera grapes, but it will also include 10-15% of the red Pinot Nero (aka Pinot Noir) variety of grapes to achieve its colour, which will be a “pink more or less intense, shining, and with a persistent foam. Though it's long been in the pipeline, the production of Prosecco DOC rosé was only approved by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Forestry in May 2020, and by EU officials in late October.
Regional Information
- Prosecco comes from Northeast Italy, though its heartland is a small region in the Veneto called Conegliano Valdobbiadene. Vineyards generally are found on southern facing slopes with good drainage and gentle winds that dry the grapes out after their daily shower.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Name and address
- Canti Family S.p.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
Return to
- www.cantiwine.com
- info@cantiwine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
