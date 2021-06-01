White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack 8X330ml

Very disappointing! Why bother? It’s water with fr
Very disappointing! Why bother? It’s water with fruit flavour and alcohol! It’s bitter and no alcohol flavour, just drink fizzy water with a fruit cordial and a glug of vodka for a fraction of the price if you need a booze hit. Personally I’ll stick to my gin and a good fevertree tonic. Try the Robinsons mint and lime cordial if you want something that tastes good in fizzy water 😊
All the flavours in one box
Love all the flavours. Great to be able to get them all in one box