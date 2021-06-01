We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack 8X330ml

3(2)Write a review
£15.00
£5.68/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack 8X330ml
  • Made without Compromise
  • Using sparkle water, triple distilled spirit and natural flavours to deliver a surge of pure refreshment like nothing you've ever tasted. White Claw® Hard Seltzer.
  • Contains Alcohol
  • All Registered Trade Marks Used Under Licence by Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company.
  • 95 Calories
  • Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free
  • Sparkling Water with Alcohol and a Hint of Fruit Flavours
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Pack size: 2640ML

Information

Tasting Notes

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Distributor address

  • Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company,
  • Dublin,
  • D04 WN59,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Enquiries: www.whiteclaw.com

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1 Portion = 330ml
Energy120kJ397kJ
-29kcal97kcal
Fat0g0g
Of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates0.6g2.0g
Of which Sugars0.6g2.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Amount of Calories per Can - 95--
View all Ready to Drink Premixed Spirits & Cocktails

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very disappointing! Why bother? It’s water with fr

1 stars

Very disappointing! Why bother? It’s water with fruit flavour and alcohol! It’s bitter and no alcohol flavour, just drink fizzy water with a fruit cordial and a glug of vodka for a fraction of the price if you need a booze hit. Personally I’ll stick to my gin and a good fevertree tonic. Try the Robinsons mint and lime cordial if you want something that tastes good in fizzy water 😊

All the flavours in one box

5 stars

Love all the flavours. Great to be able to get them all in one box

