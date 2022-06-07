Bfree High Protein Wraps 4X42g

Totally unpalatable
Really unpleasant flavour- didn't resemble anything like any foodstuff I have ever tasted. Strsight in the bin after ejecting the only mouthful tried.
Good Alternative
A really good alternative to wheat. They are especially good if the food you are wrapping is strong in flavour. I love them. Thanks, Tesco for stocking these, and please don't stop!
Repulsive
If I would rate this 0 stars I would. Tastes and smells like plastic. I know the 12g of protein seems too good to pass but do yourself a favour and don’t buy these (extortionate) wraps
Great macros, bad smell/taste
I know premade low carb food items aren't usually the best and I put up with them, and I'm usually fine with them. But this wrap is vile! It has a bad smell to it, and doesn't exactly go crunchy when warmed on a pan. But I give it 2 stars for macros. hehe The rest.... no. Not buying it again.
Good idea, bad execution. Not worth it.
I made a ‘pizza’ with it, which made the taste bearable however it really does taste like plastic, there’s a very strong smell that seems to linger also. Wouldn’t recommend.
Rather eat plastic!!!
AWFUL!!!! smells like rubber, and tastes like rubber, read someone say tasted no different! they obviously cannot taste anything! I gave 1, because I had no lower option! if this was only option, I would not eat wraps! cannot say how much I hated them! nothing like a proper wrap! enough to put you off food!!!!!!
so disappointed
was so happy to see low carb wraps but they taste awful- really funny smell /taste to them - so disappointed
Fab!
Fab Fab Fab, love the low carb count on these, I have even made quesadilla using these wraps rather than the high carb alternative love them!