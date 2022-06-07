We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Bfree High Protein Wraps 4X42g

2.1(8)Write a review
Bfree High Protein Wraps 4X42g
£ 3.80
£2.27/100g

Each 42g wrap contains:

Energy
417kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

-

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994kJ/238kcal

Product Description

  • Made using a blend of chickpea flour, rice & pea proteins, with 12g of protein in each delicious wrap.
  • At BFree, we believe you can live free, without having to compromise on flavour or quality. Our great tasting products are created using carefully chosen free-from ingredients.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-043
  • Super Soft
  • 12g Protein Per Wrap
  • Live free!
  • Gluten, Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Nut & Egg Free
  • High in Fibre
  • Live Free with Only 4g Carbs Per Wrap
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 168G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Protein, Pea Protein, Chickpea Flour, Bamboo Fibre, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sunflower Oil, Pear Juice Concentrate, Inulin, Milled Flaxseed, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucono Delta Lactone), Sourdough (Fermented from Corn Starch and Rice Flour), Cultured Dextrose, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Rowanberry Extract, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Psyllium Husk (Mustard), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For all allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before: See Front of Pack.Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness, re-seal bag directly after use or store in an airtight container. Best used within 2 days. Can Be Frozen

Preparation and Usage

  • Try Me Warm!
  • It's best to warm our wraps for 10-15 seconds in a microwave, hot oven or on a hot grill, but are amazing straight out of the packet too!

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 42g Wraps)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bfreefoods.com

Net Contents

4 x 42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 42g Wrap*
Energy994kJ/238kcal417kJ/100kcal
Fat6.9g2.9g
of which saturates1.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate9.0g4.0g
of which sugars1.9g0.8g
Fibre13.1g5.5g
Protein28.4g12.0g
Salt1.30g0.55g
* This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 42g Wraps)--
View all Pitta, Wraps, Naan, Thins & Bagels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Totally unpalatable

1 stars

Really unpleasant flavour- didn't resemble anything like any foodstuff I have ever tasted. Strsight in the bin after ejecting the only mouthful tried.

Good Alternative

4 stars

A really good alternative to wheat. They are especially good if the food you are wrapping is strong in flavour. I love them. Thanks, Tesco for stocking these, and please don't stop!

Repulsive

1 stars

If I would rate this 0 stars I would. Tastes and smells like plastic. I know the 12g of protein seems too good to pass but do yourself a favour and don’t buy these (extortionate) wraps

Great macros, bad smell/taste

2 stars

I know premade low carb food items aren't usually the best and I put up with them, and I'm usually fine with them. But this wrap is vile! It has a bad smell to it, and doesn't exactly go crunchy when warmed on a pan. But I give it 2 stars for macros. hehe The rest.... no. Not buying it again.

Good idea, bad execution. Not worth it.

2 stars

I made a ‘pizza’ with it, which made the taste bearable however it really does taste like plastic, there’s a very strong smell that seems to linger also. Wouldn’t recommend.

Rather eat plastic!!!

1 stars

AWFUL!!!! smells like rubber, and tastes like rubber, read someone say tasted no different! they obviously cannot taste anything! I gave 1, because I had no lower option! if this was only option, I would not eat wraps! cannot say how much I hated them! nothing like a proper wrap! enough to put you off food!!!!!!

so disappointed

1 stars

was so happy to see low carb wraps but they taste awful- really funny smell /taste to them - so disappointed

Fab!

5 stars

Fab Fab Fab, love the low carb count on these, I have even made quesadilla using these wraps rather than the high carb alternative love them!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here