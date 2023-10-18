We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Balance Active Gold Collagen Eye Mask 6Gx3

Balance Active Gold Collagen Eye Mask 6Gx3

Balance Active Gold Collagen Eye Mask 6gx3
Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Hydrogel Under Eye Masks contain Colloidal Gold, to give a natural radiant glow, and Marine Collagen to help smooth and protect. The masks instantly cool, refresh and revive tired looking eyes.
3 Pairs
Active FormulaRejuvenate & FirmWith colloidal gold + marine collagenCool & RefreshBrighteningCooling and refreshingBrightening and de-tiring
Pack size: 18G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (witch Hazel) Bark/Leaf Extract, Alcohol Denat., Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Xanthan Gum, DMDM Hydantoin, Glucomannan, Citric Acid, Algin, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Parfum (Fragrance), Idopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Propanediol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Acetyl Heptapeptide-9, Benzoic Acid, Colloidal Gold, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), CI 77861 (Tin Oxide)

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

6g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Usage: With the flat side facing the skin, apply the masks to clean, dry skin under the eye area. Leave for 20-25 minutes and gently remove the eye masks by carefully peeling them away from the edges. Rinse off any residue with water.

Lower age limit

3 Years

