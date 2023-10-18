Balance Active Gold Collagen Eye Mask 6gx3

For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with clothing. Not to be used by children under the age of 3.

CAUTION For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with clothing. Not to be used by children under the age of 3.

Usage: With the flat side facing the skin, apply the masks to clean, dry skin under the eye area. Leave for 20-25 minutes and gently remove the eye masks by carefully peeling them away from the edges. Rinse off any residue with water.

Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Hydrogel Under Eye Masks contain Colloidal Gold, to give a natural radiant glow, and Marine Collagen to help smooth and protect. The masks instantly cool, refresh and revive tired looking eyes.

