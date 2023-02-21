Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 1Ltr

Winter Winner Whisky 🎄
Superb Red Label Whisky! Subtle, Warm, and Spicy, . A dash of Ginger ale and ice for me. Fabulous winter tipple. 5 stars everytime!! Thankyou Clubcard for the discount! Merry Christmas🎄👍
This is a very tasty whisky and can not be beaten at Tesco`s price
Perfect with a dash of mixer
Hello very happy and good ✅
Ignore the troll below - taste is relative - but I've tasted many a scotch - and red label beats a lot of them and also beats a number of single malts (many overpriced). Mixed or single? I believe that's all semantics.. A great soft tasting 3 year scotch - and superb value too.
HORRID
Anyone who likes this must never have tried any other whisky. If you want a blended whisky, try Whyte & Mackay, Grants, Bells, anything but this, it's really horrible.
Enjoy!
This one is without doubt among the best of the blended whisky's!