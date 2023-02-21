We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 1Ltr

4.4(7)Write a review
Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 1Ltr
Product Description

  • Johnnie Walker Red Label Blnded Sctch Whsky 1Ltr
  • The world's best-selling Scotch whisky combines up to 35 single malt and grain whiskies, including many of Scotland's most celebrated pours: Cardhu, Caol Ila, Cameronbridge and Teaninich. Sweet smoke crackles with sparks of cinnamon; honey cascades over fresh fruit while pepper bursts through crisp apple, these are the iconic flavours of Johnnie Walker Red Label. Created with long drinks in mind, it's perfect to be enjoyed as a highball, in a tall glass filled with ice and mixed with lemonade, ginger ale or a mixer of your choice. A great gift for someone who appreciates good whisky and tasty, long mixed drinks.
  • Sweet smoke and crackles with sparks of cinnamon; honey cascaded over fresh fruit while pepper bursts through crisp apple
  • Red Label is a bold, vibrant Scotch, made using only single malt and grain whiskies carefully selected when they are at their best for surges of flavour and texture.
  • If your taste buds need shaking up, surprise them with a Johnnie & Lemon highball. In a tall glass with ice, add 50ml of Red Label and top with lemonade. Garnish with a slice of orange.
  • Johnnie Walker Red Label is the world's best-selling Scotch Whisky. Created for mixing, it combines up to 35 single malt and grain whiskies, including many of Scotland's most celebrated pours: Cardhu, Caol Ila, Cameronbridge and Teaninich.
  • In 1820, John Walker opened a grocer's shop in Kilmarnock, Scotland, where he experimented with whisky blending techniques and laid the foundation for the Johnnie Walker family business. Since then, Johnnie Walker has been known worldwide for its unique whisky quality.
  • The Johnnie Walker Taste
  • Whisky production has evolved from ancient craftsmanship to the highest level of precision. The distinct Johnnie Walker taste is created specifically by the type of grain, the yeast, the shape of the distillation bubble, the barrel and the duration of the maturation.
  • Our Expert Blenders Team
  • Johnnie Walker's Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, and his amazing team of expert blenders are the guardians of our extraordinary history. Their dedication to their craft enables them to build structure, form and meaning into every sip, like artists composing a masterpiece
  • The taste of Scotland
  • Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky uses single malt whiskies and single grain whiskies from the 4 core regions of Scotland for the production of whisky: Speyside, Highlands, Lowlands & Islay. Each region produces Scotch Whisky with a unique character.
  • To celebrate 200 years of Johnnie Walker, we're releasing limited-edition designs for our most iconic whiskies - Johnnie Walker Black Label, Red Label and Gold Label Reserve - created in collaboration with leading fashion house, Alpha Industries. The collectable new pack design is available only while stocks last and makes a truly special present.
  • Up to 35 malt and grain whiskies from all over Scotland go into Johnnie Walker Red Label. Sweet smoke crackles with sparks of cinnamon, honey cascades over fresh fruit while pepper bursts through crisp apple.
  • Ideal served in a tall glass as an highball with the mixer of your choice, like soda, ginger ale or ice tea, for an electric burst of bite and flavours.
  • Same delicious Johnnie Walker Red Label inside. Up to 35 malt and grain whiskies from all over Scotland that make Red Label the 1st Scotch Whisky in the world.
  • Sweet smoke crackles with sparks of cinnamon, honey cascades over fresh fruit while pepper bursts through crisp apple.
  • A great gift for someone who appreciates good whisky or who likes to try something new - if you're looking for the best present, your search is over!
  • Ideal served in a tall glass as a highball with Lemonade or a mixer of your choice.
  • Johnnie Walker Red Label is a fiery dance of subtle spice and fruitiness. Sweet smoke crackles with sparks of cinnamon, honey cascades over fresh fruit while pepper bursts through crisp apple. These are the iconic flavours of Johnnie Walker Red Label. Keep Walking.
  • Up to 35 single malt and grain whiskies contribute to the bold, smoky flavours. The Speyside malts bring a fresh apple taste and a flourish of zestiness to offset the fruited spice. The quality whiskies are combined by master blenders to bring the same unique experience of Johnnie Walker Red Label every time.
  • Johnnie Walker Red Label comes complete with its own box emblazoned with the limited-edition cutting-edge design. This version is only available for a short time and forms part of a collectable set of icons - Johnnie Walker Black Label, Red Label and Gold Label Reserve.
  • This is a distinctive, world-class whisky making it an impressive gift for someone who appreciates quality.
  • Johnnie Walker began its pioneering history in 1819 when young John Walker used the money from the sale of the family farm to set up a grocer's shop. Most grocers stocked single malts but they were inconsistent. John started blending the whiskies together so they tasted just as good every time. New generations of the family developed the whisky until 1909 when Johnnie Walker Red Label and Black Label were born. The leading illustrator of the day sketched a logo and the Striding Man was created. Today, Johnnie Walker is the biggest whisky brand in the world and its slogan is been embraced everywhere as a joyful expression of optimism.
  • Recyclable
  • The world's best-selling Scotch whisky
  • Every bottle is the delicious result of blending up to 35 single malt and grain whiskies
  • Made for mixing; combines vibrant whiskies, hand selected for their bold flavours
  • A great gift for someone who appreciates good whisky and tasty, long mixed drinks
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh and spicy - with vibrant, fresh apple and citrus fruitiness, cinnamon and pepper spice and a warming smoky finish

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to be enjoyed at home as a Johnnie Highball, served in a tall glass filled with ice and mixed with lemonade, ginger ale or a mixer of your choice
  • Flavour your nights in with a Highball. Making highballs at home is as easy as1, 2, 3. Add 1 part Johnnie Walker, 3 parts mixer, ice and garnish.

Name and address

  • John Walker & Sons,
  • Kilmarnock,
  • KA3 1HD,
  • Scotland.
  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,

Return to

  • John Walker & Sons,
  • Kilmarnock,
  • KA3 1HD,
  • Scotland.
  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
  • pimteam@diageo.com

Net Contents

1l

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Winter Winner Whisky 🎄

5 stars

Superb Red Label Whisky! Subtle, Warm, and Spicy, . A dash of Ginger ale and ice for me. Fabulous winter tipple. 5 stars everytime!! Thankyou Clubcard for the discount! Merry Christmas🎄👍

This is a very tasty whisky and can not be beaten

5 stars

This is a very tasty whisky and can not be beaten at Tesco`s price

Perfect with a dash of mixer

5 stars

Perfect with a dash of mixer

Hello very happy and good ✅

5 stars

Hello very happy and good ✅

Ignore the troll below - taste is relative - but I

5 stars

Ignore the troll below - taste is relative - but I've tasted many a scotch - and red label beats a lot of them and also beats a number of single malts (many overpriced). Mixed or single? I believe that's all semantics.. A great soft tasting 3 year scotch - and superb value too.

HORRID

1 stars

Anyone who likes this must never have tried any other whisky. If you want a blended whisky, try Whyte & Mackay, Grants, Bells, anything but this, it's really horrible.

Enjoy!

5 stars

This one is without doubt among the best of the blended whisky's!

