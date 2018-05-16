T.Tex Mex Sticky Bbq Rib Rack 460G

- Energy1428kJ 343kcal17%
- Fat23.6g34%
- Saturates9.4g47%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ / 306kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked, marinated rack of pork ribs with added water and a sachet of maple barbecue flavoured sauce.
- Slow Cooked. Marinated in a blend of spices, finished with a sticky maple glaze. Sous Vide. This rack of ribs has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
- Tex Mex Marinated pork ribs slow cooked for meat that falls of the bone
- Pack size: 460G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (78%), Maple Barbeque Flavoured Sauce (10%) [Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Corn Starch, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Maltodextrin, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Dried Tomato, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Remove ribs from pouch, place onto a baking tray and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil, open sauce sachet and pour contents over the ribs coating evenly. Return to oven for a further 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
460g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4-6 typical ribs (112g)
|Energy
|1275kJ / 306kcal
|1428kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|23.6g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.0g
|25.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021