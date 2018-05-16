Kiddylicious Raspberry Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g

Both my grandchildren loved them and they appeared
Both my grandchildren loved them and they appeared to be healthy.
Apple (Juice & Purée Concentrate) (87%), Puffed Rice (8%), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Colour from Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citrus Fibre, An average of 657g of Apple and 16g of Raspberry have been used to prepare 100g of Raspberry Crispy Tiddlers
Store in a cool dry place.
Lovingly made in the EU
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
12 Months
4 x 12g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1428
|171
|Energy (kcal)
|337
|40
|Fat (g)
|1.8
|0.2
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.2
|0.02
|Carbohydrate (g)
|73
|8.8
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|63
|7.6
|Fibre (g)
|6.1
|0.7
|Protein (g)
|1.6
|0.2
|Salt (g)
|0.24
|0.03
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Crispy Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
