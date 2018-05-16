We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kiddylicious Raspberry Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g

Write a review
image 1 of Kiddylicious Raspberry Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g
£2.50
£5.21/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry and apple juice concentrate with apple purée mixed with puffed rice
  • Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
  • Tiddly and tasty fruit snacks for kids
  • Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
  • For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
  • Kiddylicious Rice Crispy Sticks Toddling 18+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts Toddling 12+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Crawling 9+ Months
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with real fruit puree and fruit juice with crispy little rice pieces
  • 1 of 5 a day, packed with real fruit
  • Perfect finger food for toddlers
  • Portions sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
  • Suitable for 12months+
  • Gluten free, no milk, no nuts, no egg and no added salt
  • No artificial flavours, colours or added preservatives
  • Suitable for milk intolerant, vegetarians and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 48G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Apple (Juice & Purée Concentrate) (87%), Puffed Rice (8%), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Colour from Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citrus Fibre, An average of 657g of Apple and 16g of Raspberry have been used to prepare 100g of Raspberry Crispy Tiddlers

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Eggs, Milk, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Crispy Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

4 x 12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g bag
Energy (kJ)1428171
Energy (kcal)33740
Fat (g)1.80.2
(of which saturates) (g)0.20.02
Carbohydrate (g)738.8
(of which sugars) (g)*637.6
Fibre (g)6.10.7
Protein (g)1.60.2
Salt (g)0.240.03
*contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Crispy Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Both my grandchildren loved them and they appeared

5 stars

Both my grandchildren loved them and they appeared to be healthy.

