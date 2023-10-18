Garnier Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Sensitive Skin 200Ml

UK's #1 Micellar Water: Our gentle Micellar Water cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF, pollution and dead skin cells. The gentle micelle technology helps remove up to 100% of your makeup in just 1 easy step! Clean & Vegan Formula: The soothing, fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. It is dermatologically tested and accredited by the British Skin Foundation & Allergy UK. Our Micellar Water is Vegan (no animal derived ingredients or by-products). Hydrating Properties: The formula, enriched with Botanical Glycerin, helps to nourish skin, leaving it soothed and hydrated. Committed to Sustainability: Bottle is made from recycled plastic, excluding cap, label & additives. We also recommend using our micellar water with the Reusable Micellar Eco Pads to minimise daily cotton wastage. Each Eco-pad can be used for up to a 1000 washes! Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier Products are approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Looking for an effective, gentle and hydrating cleanser? Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes up to 100% make-up and intensely cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF, pollution & dead skin cells - all in one step! Skin is left soothed and free of impurities, revealing healthy-looking skin. The formula is enriched with Micelle Technology and Botanical Glycerin: - Micellar Cleansing Technology: Micelle cleansing agents capture make-up, impurities and dirt like a magnet and lift them away from skin. The gentle formula effectively cleanses, gliding over skin to avoid rubbing or pulling delicate sensitive skin. - Hydrating Properties: The formula, enriched with Botanical Glycerin, helps to nourish skin - leaving it soothed and hydrated. - Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products. - Fragrance free formula: Designed for all types of sensitive skin. - Dermatologically tested. Respectful of skin barrier. - Bottle is made from recycled plastic, excluding cap, label & additives. Garnier Micellar Water is the only micellar water recognised by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK due to its soothing formula that is suitable for all sensitive skin types. Like all Garnier products globally, Micellar is officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.

Looking for an effective, gentle and hydrating way of removing make-up and cleansing skin in one easy step? Garnier Micellar cleansing waters gently remove up to 100% of make-up, dirt, SPF and pollution from the skin. Skin is left free of impurities, revealing skin so healthy it glows. The gentle cleansing formulas glide over skin and effectively remove make-up without the need to rub or strain delicate sensitive skin. Garnier Micellar Waters are suitable for all sensitive skin types and are the only micellar waters recognised by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK. Use with Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads for an effective cleansing system with no daily cotton wool pad waste. Goes well with Reusable Makeup-Remover Eco Pads Micellar Hyaluronic Aloe Cleansing Water For Dehydrated Skin 400ml Micellar Rose Water For Dull Skin 400ml Micellar Cleansing Water For Sensitive Skin 700ml Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Night Sleeping Oil 30ml Moisture Bomb Pomegranate Hydrating Face Sheet Mask Dehydrated Skin 28g

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

695899 14, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Myrtrimonium Bromide, (F.I.L B231449/0)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage