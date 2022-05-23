Cadbury Dairy Milk Duo Bar 54.4G

Conned!
I like the product but what a con - it was withdrawn for a couple of months and now re-appeared. The difference - was 65g now 54.4g (16% less) for the same price.
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
1x Bar = 1 Portion. 2 x 27.2 g bars
54.4g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (27.2 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2230 kJ
|607 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|534 kcal
|145 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|8.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|15 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|7.4 g
|2.0 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I like the product but what a con - it was withdrawn for a couple of months and now re-appeared. The difference - was 65g now 54.4g (16% less) for the same price.