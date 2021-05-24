We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Egg & Salad Cream 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Offer

Each pack (130g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 716kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Egg & Salad Cream 130g
  • Free Range Egg
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (69%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Stabiliser (Pectin), Mustard Flour, Salt.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (130g)
Energy716kJ / 172kcal930kJ / 223kcal
Fat11.5g15.0g
Saturates2.3g2.9g
Carbohydrate6.6g8.5g
Sugars3.1g4.0g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein10.2g13.3g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

