We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Mango Drink 4 X 500Ml

4.4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Mango Drink 4 X 500Ml

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
  • Sleep later, cause tonight we're going to fiesta like there's no manana!
  • Ultra Fiesta celebrates the nights that turn into mornings and the friends we now call familia.
  • Zero sugar Ultra Fiesta blends juicy mango flavour into the Ultra we love finished off with a full load of our Monster energy blend.
  • !De nada!
  • Unleash the Ultra Beast!
  • Ultra Fiesta Mango flavour, lighter tasting, less sweet, Carbonated energy drink.
  • Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta 500ml can, zero sugar. Ultra has a fresh taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks, but has the full Monster energy blend.
  • - Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Mango, zero sugar.
  • - Ultra has a refreshing taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks and still has the full Monster energy blend.
  • - Monster Ultra's lighter tasting flavour profile is a less sweet, carbonated energy drink that delivers refreshment, with 160mgs of Caffeine.
  • - Monster Energy Ultra is great for any occasion.
  • - Carbonated energy drink with taurine, ginseng, caffeine, L-carnitine and B vitamins.
  • - Unleash the Ultra Beast!
  • - Monster is… A Lifestyle in a Can
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added preservatives
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Can - Metal - Widely Recycled
  • Carton - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Taurine + Zero Sugar + L-Carnitine
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • Pack size: 2000ML
  • Zero Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Colours (Carotenes, Anthocyanins), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Inositol

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before end - See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,

Return to

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy11kJ56kJ
-(3kcal)(13kcal) (1%)
Carbohydrate1.3g6.7g (3%)
Of which sugars0g0g (0%)
Salt0.20g1.0g (16%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)4.2mg (70%)21mg (350%)
Vitamin B60.80mg (57%)4.0mg (286%)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Daily reference intake--

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really tasty, will be buying again

5 stars

Really tasty, will be buying again

Love the flavour, good on the rocks.

5 stars

Love the flavour, good on the rocks.

Great quality

5 stars

The first thing to hit you is the great art on the can and it's 3d effect.The 2nd is the great refreshing taste of the mango drink.At the moment it's a good price too.My only hope it doesn't go up in price as it's one of my pleasures and wouldn't like to give it up like a lot of other things I,v e had to.

Good taste and is fabulous straight out of the fri

5 stars

Good taste and is fabulous straight out of the fridge.

Decided too unhealthy to buy again

1 stars

Decided too unhealthy to buy again

Taste great

5 stars

My daughter has this every week

Lush

5 stars

I tried most of the monster drink this is My favourite , paradise (green one )is lovely too

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here