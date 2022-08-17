Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Mango Drink 4 X 500Ml

Really tasty, will be buying again
Love the flavour, good on the rocks.
Great quality
The first thing to hit you is the great art on the can and it's 3d effect.The 2nd is the great refreshing taste of the mango drink.At the moment it's a good price too.My only hope it doesn't go up in price as it's one of my pleasures and wouldn't like to give it up like a lot of other things I,v e had to.
Good taste and is fabulous straight out of the fri
Decided too unhealthy to buy again
Taste great
My daughter has this every week
Lush
I tried most of the monster drink this is My favourite , paradise (green one )is lovely too