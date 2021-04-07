Warburtons Easy To Fill Wholemeal Soft Pittas 5 Pack
- Energy653kJ 155kcal8%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ
Product Description
- 5 Wholemeal Pitta Breads with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.5%)
- "It's a 'pitta' that it's difficult to open and fill most pittas... that's why we've developed our own which are super soft, easy to open and fill."
- Easy to Fill Wholemeal
- No need to slice
- Ready to fill
- Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- Vegetarian Society Vegan Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - HFA approved
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Gelling Agent: E466, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Caramelised Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see film.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- Simply toast or place under a preheated medium grill for 3-4 minutes or until light golden brown, turning once.
Name and address
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
- www.warburtons.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
5 x Soft Pittas
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average pitta (63g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1037kJ
|653kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|246kcal
|155kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|1.7g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|41.2g
|26.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|2.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|3.5g
|Protein
|11.5g
|7.2g
|50g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.60g
|6g
