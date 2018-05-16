Tesco Seeded Stone Baked Baguette
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1184kJ / 280kcal
Product Description
- Baguette with mixed seeds.
- with Sunflower and Linseed Seeded Stonebaked Baguette with Sunflower and Linseed
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mixed Seeds (8%) [Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seed, Golden Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds], Malted Wheat Flakes, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains barley and wheat. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a baguette (80g)
|Energy
|1184kJ / 280kcal
|947kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|47.1g
|37.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|10.4g
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
