By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Rump Steak 255G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Rump Steak 255G
£ 4.50
£17.65/kg
Clubcard Price
One steak
  • Energy1850kJ 443kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.8g
    37%
  • Saturates11.0g
    55%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Beef rump steak.
  • *This cut of beef is succulent and rich in flavour.
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 3-12 mins Rub or brush the steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in a dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 30 seconds - 1 minute each side (rare), 2-3 minutes each side (medium) or 4-5 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (255g)
Energy726kJ / 174kcal1850kJ / 443kcal
Fat10.1g25.8g
Saturates4.3g11.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.7g52.8g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here