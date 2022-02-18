We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lost Cosmonauts Ipa 4 X 440Ml

4.8(5)Write a review
Lost Cosmonauts Ipa 4 X 440Ml
£8.00
£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • This hazy, hoppy IPA is packed with mosaic and Ekuanot hops, providing piney aroma and tropical, stone fruit flavours
  • 2.6 UK Units Per Can
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Oats

Tasting Notes

  • Packed with mosaic and Ekuanot hops, providing piney aroma and tropical, stone fruit flavours

ABV

6.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned at:
  • North Brewing Co.,
  • Springwell,
  • Buslingthorpe Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS7 2DF.



  • North Brewing Co.,
  • Springwell,
  • Buslingthorpe Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS7 2DF.
  • northbrewing.com

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

A great beer for first timers!

5 stars

The only IPA I want in my fridge when the friends are over. Refreshing and sooo drinkable. A good one to introduce to new beer drinkers

Sour lemon.

4 stars

As a Tesco beer, and not one from a specialty shop, it's pretty good. I was pleasantly surprised. I wasn't expecting much. What I got was a pretty good beer. It wasn't really hazy, but more of a sour IPA. I got some mild sour lemon, and pineapple notes. Definitely a decent IPA, but despite it being sour, it's not so sour to be called a Sour Beer. it went down pretty easily, and for £6-8, you cannot go wrong. I've spent more, on a single (but better) can. As for can art, something I know craft breweries can take pride in, all I can say is "meh". It's kinda there. Not a collection piece (I know some of you craft beer drinkers like collecting good looking cans :))

Great Taste.

5 stars

Wonderfully hoppy beer, full of taste. More depth than many IPA. Best served chilled.

Yummy

5 stars

Wow this is so good, well done Northern Beer Co and Tesco

Great beer, great value!

5 stars

I love this beer and I love the value that comes with getting a 4 pack! Quality and tasty beer at a great price! So so delicious, I could drink a lot of this! A regular feature in my fridge and love sharing them with friends at a BBQ!

