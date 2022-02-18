Lost Cosmonauts Ipa 4 X 440Ml

A great beer for first timers!
The only IPA I want in my fridge when the friends are over. Refreshing and sooo drinkable. A good one to introduce to new beer drinkers
Sour lemon.
As a Tesco beer, and not one from a specialty shop, it's pretty good. I was pleasantly surprised. I wasn't expecting much. What I got was a pretty good beer. It wasn't really hazy, but more of a sour IPA. I got some mild sour lemon, and pineapple notes. Definitely a decent IPA, but despite it being sour, it's not so sour to be called a Sour Beer. it went down pretty easily, and for £6-8, you cannot go wrong. I've spent more, on a single (but better) can. As for can art, something I know craft breweries can take pride in, all I can say is "meh". It's kinda there. Not a collection piece (I know some of you craft beer drinkers like collecting good looking cans :))
Great Taste.
Wonderfully hoppy beer, full of taste. More depth than many IPA. Best served chilled.
Yummy
Wow this is so good, well done Northern Beer Co and Tesco
Great beer, great value!
I love this beer and I love the value that comes with getting a 4 pack! Quality and tasty beer at a great price! So so delicious, I could drink a lot of this! A regular feature in my fridge and love sharing them with friends at a BBQ!