Bondi Sands Aero Self-Tanning Foam Ultra Dark 225Ml
Product Description
- Bondi Sands Aero S/Tan Foam Ultra Dark 225ml
- Experience the next generation in self tan with Bondi Sands Aero Ultra Dark, our darkest aerated self tanning foam. With dual tanning actives and our signature coconut scent, this ultra lightweight aerosol foam will leave your skin with the deepest, long lasting Australian tan.
- Dual Action Formula Bondi Sands innovative dual action tanning formula provides a deep, long lasting natural looking tan that hydrates the skin with every application.
- Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
- The Australian tan
- Quick dry formula
- Intense hydration
- Coconut scent
- Australian made
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 225ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Dihydroxyacetone, Butane, Isobutane, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Glycerin, Propane, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Ethoxydiglycol, Polysorbate 20, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Erythrulose, Parfum (Fragrance), CI 14700 (FD&C Red No. 4), CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No. 5), CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1), Bisabolol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Coumarin, Propellant: Hydrocarbon
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 For an even streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean, exfoliated and free of any moisturisers.
- Step 2 Apply Bondi Sands Aero liberally to a Bondi Sands Application Mitt before using a long sweeping motion to legs, arms and body. Use remaining residue on mitt for face, elbows and knees.
- Step 3 Leave on skin for at least six hours. Shower with warm water and gently pat skin dry. For a deeper tan re-apply Bondi Sands Aero 30 minutes after initial application.
Warnings
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. Test on a small area. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. If irritation, redness or itchiness occurs, discontinue use. If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
- WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. DO NOT PUNCTURE OR INCINERATE. DO NOT STORE AT TEMPERATURE ABOVE 120°F. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING THE CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL.
- DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE.
- DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT.
- DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C/122°F.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- Delphic HSE.,
- 104, Schiphol,
- 1118CN,
- NL.
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Bondi Sands,
- Suite 11/574 Plummer St,
- Port Melbourne,
- Vic 3207,
- Australia.
Return to
- EU/UK Responsible Person:
- Delphic Hse.,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
- bondisands.com.au
Net Contents
225ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
