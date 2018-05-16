Tesco Loaded Caramel & Honeycomb Cookie Dough 305G

- Energy1498kJ 357kcal18%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates6.2g31%
- Sugars29.6g33%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1970kJ / 470kcal
Product Description
- Baked vanilla flavoured cookie dough with milk and dark chocolate chunks, topped with salted caramel sauce and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle and fat coated honeycomb pieces.
- Gooey cookie dough baked with milk chocolate chunks then loaded with a rich caramel sauce, white chocolate drizzle and honeycomb pieces
- Perfect for Sharing Just Heat to Eat
- Pack size: 305G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Light Brown Soft Sugar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce (9%) [Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Sea Salt, Milk Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Chunks (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cornflour, Flavouring, Shea Fat, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 150°C / Fan 130°C / Gas 2 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer packaging.
800W 1 min 30 secs / 900W 1 min 20 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
305g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (76g)
|Energy
|1970kJ / 470kcal
|1498kJ / 357kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|47.6g
|Sugars
|39.0g
|29.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021