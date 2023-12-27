Dove Men+Care Sport Hydrating Endurance 3-in-1 Shower Gel 400ml

DOVE MEN+CARE SPORT 3-IN-1 SHOWER GEL 400ML

Playing sports and working out can be rough on your skin. Get healthier, smoother-feeling skin all day with Dove Men+Care Hydrating Endurance 3-in-1 Hair, Body and Face Wash. Designed for active men, this body wash will leave you feeling invigorated and re-energised with the clean and crisp scent of citrus and masculine cedarwood. Its improved formula provides your skin with 24-hour nourishment, thanks to our MicroMoisture technology. The convenient 3-in-1 hair, body and face wash contains plant-based ingredients and nutrients to give you healthier, smoother skin after just one shower. Plus, it saves space in your bathroom or sports bag. All-in-one, simple, and no hassle. How to use: Squeeze a generous amount of Dove Men+Care Endurance body wash for men into your palms. Massage the hydrating body wash onto your skin before rinsing off. Enjoy skin that feels smooth and hydrated all day. This hair, body and face wash is certified cruelty-free by PETA and comes in 100% recycled plastic bottles*, so you can feel good about switching to Dove Men+Care. We are committed to a landmark initiative as part of our 2025 commitment to reduce plastic waste, which includes launching our improved 100% recycled plastic bottles*. *excluding cap and label

FOR HEALTHIER, SMOOTHER-FEELING SKIN ALL DAY: Dove Men+Care Hydrating Endurance 3-in-1 Hair, Body and Face Wash hydrates your skin to keep it feeling healthy and smooth all day MICROMOISTURE TECHNOLOGY: This Endurance body wash for men contains 24-hour MicroMoisture technology that continuously nourishes your skin throughout the day CLEAN & CRISP SCENT: This hair, body and face wash features the clean and crisp scent of citrus and masculine cedarwood to leave you feeling invigorated and re-energised IMPROVED FORMULA: Our moisturising body wash is made with lotion-based hydrators and plant-based moisturisers to transform even the driest skin in just one shower HOW TO USE: Squeeze a generous amount of body wash into your palms. Lather and massage the hydrating body wash onto your skin, taking a moment to enjoy the nourishing formula before rinsing off MADE WITH CARE: Dove Men+Care Hydrating Endurance Body Wash is certified cruelty-free by PETA and comes in 100% recycled plastic bottles*

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Propylene Glycol, PPG-6, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

400 ℮

Preparation and Usage