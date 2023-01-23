Lucozade Energy Original 900Ml

Full of flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better
Amazing Stuff
A LUCOZADE Customer
This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.
Great for when your under the weather
A LUCOZADE Customer
Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season
Delicious drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.
Great energizing drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade its one of my favourite drinks and very useful when any of my children are ill because its the only thing they will drink. Would definitely recommend this item
Great Flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
Gave me a great lift in the afternoon when my energy levels were flagging. Super orange taste and not overly sweet, nice and refreshing drink straight from the fridge with added ice cubes. Good source of energy.
Nice taste
A LUCOZADE Customer
OK I haven't had lucozade since I was a child which is a long time ago. Always used to get given it if I was poorly. Today I tried it after a restless nights sleep knowing I had a busy day ahead. I don't drink caffeine so needed all the help I could get. Its got a plesent taste not to dissimilar to another famous orange colored drink. I really enjoyed it and it did perk me up.
Meh
The sugar water is tasteless and this competition is rubbish. It keeps asking for a registration code, yet each one is sends is not accepted. Total waste of time.
Good drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
I bought the lucazade a couple of weeks ago as I was feeling tired after covid. The drink has really boosted my energy levels and I am feeling more like I should do. The only downside for me was it was it was too sweet for me. It had a strong orange taste that I liked.
Classic energy drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade as my energy boost when I'm going to have a long day and want to avoid high caffeine drinks. The original flavour is a classic, not too sweet but sweet enough to give a pleasant taste and will relieve any sugary cravings