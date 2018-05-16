Warburtons Giant Crumpets 3 Pack

Product Description
- 3 Giant Crumpets
- "The only way to make them better, is to make them bigger"
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Perfect for brunch or lunch
- Vegetarians Society Approved - Vegan
- Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - HFA approved
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Salt, Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds, Soya and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened use within 2 days.To enjoy our crumpets at their best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see film.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Simply toast or place under a preheated medium grill for 3-4 minutes until light golden brown, turning once.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
Net Contents
3 x Crumpets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average crumpet (105g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|714kJ
|750kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|170kcal
|179kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.8g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|34.3g
|36.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.7g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.0g
|Protein
|5.6g
|5.9g
|50g
|Salt
|1.48g
|1.55g
|6g
