We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Giant Crumpets 3 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Warburtons Giant Crumpets 3 Pack

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • 3 Giant Crumpets
  • "The only way to make them better, is to make them bigger"
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Perfect for brunch or lunch
  • Vegetarians Society Approved - Vegan
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA approved

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Salt, Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds, Soya and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened use within 2 days.To enjoy our crumpets at their best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Simply toast or place under a preheated medium grill for 3-4 minutes until light golden brown, turning once.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

3 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average crumpet (105g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 714kJ750kJ8400kJ
-170kcal179kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.8g0.8g70g
of which saturates 0.2g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 34.3g36.0g260g
of which sugars 1.6g1.7g90g
Fibre 1.9g2.0g
Protein 5.6g5.9g50g
Salt 1.48g1.55g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here