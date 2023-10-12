Flash Kitchen Cleaning Spray Wipe Done Mandarin 800Ml

Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your To-do into a Ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes grease on your surfaces with no extra steps - no rinsing, no scrubbing, no streaks. It leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces! Our best shine thanks to the plant-based ingredient (82% of total surfactants, which are subject to processing).

Spray, Wipe, Done! Leaves nothing behind but a brillant shine Removes Grease With plant-based ingredient (82% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing) Safe for food contact surfaces No harsh residues Bottle is recyclable

Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage