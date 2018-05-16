Poppies 12 Assorted Flavour Macarons 132G

Product Description
- Macaron Assortment with Almonds and Vanilla, Pistachio Nuts, Lemon, Raspberries, Chocolate or Salted Caramel
- 6 Flavours
- Belgian Quality
- Pack size: 132G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Almonds 16%, Egg White, Butter, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Water, Raspberry 3%, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate 1.6% [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Starch, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Paprika Extract, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Caramel Salted Butter 0.6% [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Condensed Milk, Sugar), Salted Butter (Butter, Salt), Sugar, Water, Salt], Vegetable Oils and Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Pistachio Nuts 0.2%, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice 0.1%, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithin), Caramel 0.1% (Sugar, Water), Natural Flavourings, Hazelnuts, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Carmines, Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Caramelised Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Salt, Ground Bourbon Vanilla Pods
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten, Peanuts and other Nuts.
Storage
At - 18°C best before: see side panel.In the refrigerator: consume within 5 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Macaron Assortment
- Serving Suggestion: The Macarons are a perfect complement to cappuccino and rich coffees, and are ideal for dinner parties or other gatherings... whenever people enjoy the good things of life.
- Thawing Guidelines: Remove required number of frozen Macarons from the packaging and arrange on a serving dish. Allow to defrost for about 30 minutes at room temperature or, for optimal taste sensation, for about 45 minutes in the refrigerator and 20 minutes at room temperature. Enjoy!
- Do Not Refreeze Once Defrosted.
Name and address
- Poppies International NV,
- Kasteelstraat 29,
- 8980 Zonnebeke,
- Belgium.
Net Contents
132g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1974 kJ / 471 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|of which saturates
|9.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|of which sugars
|58 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|Protein
|7.3 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
