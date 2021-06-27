We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Berry Granola 500G

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Berry Granola 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1871kJ / 446kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy oats with Belgian dark chocolate curls, mixed freeze-dried berries, sunflower and pumpkin seed granola.
  • Dark Belgian chocolate curls, freeze dried strawberry slices, whole blueberries and sliced cranberries. For our Tesco Finest granola, Golden oat flake clusters are tumbled with dark Belgian chocolate curls, freeze dried strawberry slices, whole blueberries, sliced cranberries, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, and drizzled with honey.
  • Dark Belgian Chocolate, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries and seeds
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (73%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Curls (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Freeze-Dried Berries (1.5%) [Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Sunflower Seed (1.5%), Pumpkin Seed (1.5%), Honey, Molasses, Flavouring, Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. Also, may contain wheat., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (50g)
Energy1871kJ / 446kcal936kJ / 223kcal
Fat15.5g7.8g
Saturates3.1g1.6g
Carbohydrate61.4g30.7g
Sugars17.5g8.8g
Fibre6.6g3.3g
Protein11.8g5.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

So good

5 stars

This stuff is amazing. I eat it with coconut yogurt every morning. It’s chocolatey but not super sweet and totally conquers any chocolate cravings all day. So yummy!

