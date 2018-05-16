We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Creamy Caramel Cheesecake 2 X 100G

Thorntons Creamy Caramel Cheesecake 2 X 100G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Caramel flavoured cheesecake layer on a digestive biscuit crumb base, topped with a caramel flavour sauce.
  • A digestive biscuit base with creamy caramel flavoured cheesecake layer, finished with a gooey caramel flavour sauce
  • Plastic PP-5
  • Film lid currently can't be recycled.
  • Produced under licence from Thorntons Ltd by Andros UK Ltd
  • © Design 21
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Caramel Flavoured Cheesecake Layer (49%) [Water, Fromage Frais (Milk) (30%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (10%), Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salted Caramel (2.0%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Pectin)], Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar), Flavouring], Caramel Sauce (30%) [Water, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavourings Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Digestive Biscuit Crumb (21%) [Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates)]

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: traces of Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and within use by date. Not suitable for home freezing. For Use by See Top of Pack.

Produce of

Packed in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Andros UK Ltd,
  • Oldford,
  • Frome,
  • Somerset,
  • BA11 2NQ.

Return to

  • www.thorntons.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer pot (100 g)
Energy 1012 kJ
-241 kcal
Fat 9.9 g
of which Saturates 4.5 g
Carbohydrate 35.0 g
of which Sugars 23.0 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 2.7 g
Salt 0.28 g
This pack contains 2 servings-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

