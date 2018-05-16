Thorntons Creamy Caramel Cheesecake 2 X 100G

Product Description
- Caramel flavoured cheesecake layer on a digestive biscuit crumb base, topped with a caramel flavour sauce.
- A digestive biscuit base with creamy caramel flavoured cheesecake layer, finished with a gooey caramel flavour sauce
- Plastic PP-5
- Film lid currently can't be recycled.
- Produced under licence from Thorntons Ltd by Andros UK Ltd
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Caramel Flavoured Cheesecake Layer (49%) [Water, Fromage Frais (Milk) (30%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (10%), Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salted Caramel (2.0%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Pectin)], Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar), Flavouring], Caramel Sauce (30%) [Water, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavourings Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Digestive Biscuit Crumb (21%) [Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates)]
Allergy Information
- May also contain: traces of Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and within use by date. Not suitable for home freezing. For Use by See Top of Pack.
Produce of
Packed in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Andros UK Ltd,
- Oldford,
- Frome,
- Somerset,
- BA11 2NQ.
- www.thorntons.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per pot (100 g)
|Energy
|1012 kJ
|-
|241 kcal
|Fat
|9.9 g
|of which Saturates
|4.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|35.0 g
|of which Sugars
|23.0 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|2.7 g
|Salt
|0.28 g
