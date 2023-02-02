Hilltop Everyday Blossom Honey 720G

A superb honey product
Truthfully, I use this honey practically everyday. It isn't too sweet as a lot of honeys can be, it's just right. Highly recommend using in your tea (i don't like how normal sugar you stir into your drinks taste bittery) - this honey is ideal. Also use this a lot when cooking!
Good tasty honey
Good quality middle price range. delicious on porridge. Our favourite roast figs with honey!
Not recommended.
if you store it inverted (i.e. the cap on the tabletop) for easy dispensing, all the sugar condensed at the bottom and it blocks the cap. The honey is not smooth, not sure if it's natural.
Delicious honey. Good smell. Good price. Worth to buy.
Lovely new honey
Noticed with the change of labels which is not asinviting as the previous one which was so much nicer,same as the soft honey of theirs. This is a lovely new ho ney well worth a try. I was buying Rowse for many years,but WILL continue to purchase this Powys hilltop honey.