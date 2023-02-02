We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hilltop Everyday Blossom Honey 720G

Write a review
image 1 of Hilltop Everyday Blossom Honey 720G
£3.50
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Blossom Honey
  • Find out more at lovehilltop.com
  • This pure and natural blossom honey is perfect for everyday use - pour over porridge or drizzle over crumpets with one easy squeeze!
  • 100% pure and natural
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 720G

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Crystallisation may naturally occur. If this happens, place the bottle in warm water.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx 48 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Name and address

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • UK: Newtown,
  • Powys,
  • SY16 3BD.
  • Ireland.
  • Ireland: Office 128,

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

720g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1306kJ/307kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0.03g

Safety information

Warning: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Write a review

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A superb honey product

5 stars

Truthfully, I use this honey practically everyday. It isn't too sweet as a lot of honeys can be, it's just right. Highly recommend using in your tea (i don't like how normal sugar you stir into your drinks taste bittery) - this honey is ideal. Also use this a lot when cooking!

Good tasty honey

4 stars

Good quality middle price range. delicious on porridge. Our favourite roast figs with honey!

Not recommended.

1 stars

if you store it inverted (i.e. the cap on the tabletop) for easy dispensing, all the sugar condensed at the bottom and it blocks the cap. The honey is not smooth, not sure if it's natural.

Delicious honey. Good smell. Good price. Worth to

5 stars

Delicious honey. Good smell. Good price. Worth to buy.

Lovely new honey

5 stars

Noticed with the change of labels which is not asinviting as the previous one which was so much nicer,same as the soft honey of theirs. This is a lovely new ho ney well worth a try. I was buying Rowse for many years,but WILL continue to purchase this Powys hilltop honey.

