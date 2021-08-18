We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie Scottish Islay Whisky 70Cl

4.7(45)Write a review
image 1 of Bruichladdich Classic Laddie Scottish Islay Whisky 70Cl
  • Head Distiller Adam Hannett has individually selected casks to showcase the classic, floral and elegant Bruichladdich house style. Made from 100% Scottish barley, trickle distilled, then matured for its entire life by the shores of Loch Indaal in premium American oak, it is a testament to the quality of Bruichladdich's ingredients.
  • You know what's in your food. But do you know what's in your single malt whisky? Discover the flavours behind Bruichladdich's unpeated Islay Single Malt. Find the five-digit recipe code on the back of your Classic Laddie bottle and visit: Bruichladdich/com/age-of-transparency.
  • As of 2020, Bruichladdich Distillery is proud to be the first whisky and gin distilling company in Europe to become a certified B Corporation, which means meeting the stringent standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.
  • 35.0 UK Units per bottle
  • UK Health Departments recommend men do not regularly exceed 3-4 units daily and women, 2-3 units daily
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Non chill-filtered
  • Colouring free
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

35.0

ABV

50% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Bruichladdich Distillery,
  • Isle of Islay,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Bruichladdich Distillery,
  • Isle of Islay,
  • Scotland.
  • www.bruichladdich.com

Net Contents

700ml

View all Whisky

45 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Lovely fine and very tasty

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

Great whiskey. Very fine and almost like golden sunshine slipping down your throat when you drink. Love to drink it by itself with ice on the rocks or mixed with a bit of coke or lemonade. Lovely to drink on a warm summer evening. Full of flavour and embodiment. A hit with me and my partner so will be buying again

Great tipple!

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

Pleasantly surprised & very much enjoyed! I'm always sceptical with trying a new whiskey, I'm often drawn in by the cool bottle but the whiskey itself isn't always that nice. But the Bruichladdich barley whiskey is definitely a winner for our house. Such a cool bottle which looks great on our drinks caddy, the liquor itself is really tasty & easy to drink!

Lovely

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

When I first received this bottle I was surprised how nice the bottle looked. Its 50% alcohol which is stronger than I've tried before but I did add a little water to it. It's a smooth single malt whisky that would make a great gift.

Nice flavour

4 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

Lovely smokey, woody flavour! Very easy to drink neat but equally as good mixed

Flavoursome and enjoyable

4 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

I was a little sceptical, but I quite enjoyed the classic laddie. It had a sweetness to the taste which made it enjoyable on its own or over ice. I shared some with a friend who is more experienced with whiskey, who felt that the quality was in line with the price point. I'll enjoy some more in the coming weeks.

Interesting

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

I am a big fan of whiskey so I was excited to try this. My first impressions were great, the bottle was unique and different which was exciting.

Fantastic, highly recommend.

5 stars

Fantastic, highly recommend.

Strong yet smooth

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

My partner is a whisky drinker so I treated him to one of this bottles. I loved the look of the packaging so that's the first thing that I was drawn to having little knowledge about whisky. My partner loved it, he described it as strong yet smooth. Packing a good punch! He was definitely impressed! I think I will be getting him another of this bottles soon. They make a great present.

Smooth operator

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

Now, I'm by no means a whisky expert and I don't drink it very often but I heard good things about this so thought I'd give it a try. It does have a very smooth flavour but still packs quite a punch. It's got a sweet yet smokey taste and I found it a little bit floral. You do still get that whisky burn but the aftertaste is very pleasant. The only thing I will say is, it's 50% Vol so drink responsibly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from Remy Cointreau UK

Great whisky flavor. Maybe it is young, but for the number of years it tastes perfect. Perfectly balanced flavor and aroma. A little sweet with a mint flavor and a hint of flowers. I definitely recommend it

