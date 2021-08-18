Bruichladdich Classic Laddie Scottish Islay Whisky 70Cl

Lovely fine and very tasty
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
Great whiskey. Very fine and almost like golden sunshine slipping down your throat when you drink. Love to drink it by itself with ice on the rocks or mixed with a bit of coke or lemonade. Lovely to drink on a warm summer evening. Full of flavour and embodiment. A hit with me and my partner so will be buying again
Great tipple!
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
Pleasantly surprised & very much enjoyed! I'm always sceptical with trying a new whiskey, I'm often drawn in by the cool bottle but the whiskey itself isn't always that nice. But the Bruichladdich barley whiskey is definitely a winner for our house. Such a cool bottle which looks great on our drinks caddy, the liquor itself is really tasty & easy to drink!
Lovely
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
When I first received this bottle I was surprised how nice the bottle looked. Its 50% alcohol which is stronger than I've tried before but I did add a little water to it. It's a smooth single malt whisky that would make a great gift.
Nice flavour
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
Lovely smokey, woody flavour! Very easy to drink neat but equally as good mixed
Flavoursome and enjoyable
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
I was a little sceptical, but I quite enjoyed the classic laddie. It had a sweetness to the taste which made it enjoyable on its own or over ice. I shared some with a friend who is more experienced with whiskey, who felt that the quality was in line with the price point. I'll enjoy some more in the coming weeks.
Interesting
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
I am a big fan of whiskey so I was excited to try this. My first impressions were great, the bottle was unique and different which was exciting.
Fantastic, highly recommend.
Fantastic, highly recommend.
Strong yet smooth
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
My partner is a whisky drinker so I treated him to one of this bottles. I loved the look of the packaging so that's the first thing that I was drawn to having little knowledge about whisky. My partner loved it, he described it as strong yet smooth. Packing a good punch! He was definitely impressed! I think I will be getting him another of this bottles soon. They make a great present.
Smooth operator
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
Now, I'm by no means a whisky expert and I don't drink it very often but I heard good things about this so thought I'd give it a try. It does have a very smooth flavour but still packs quite a punch. It's got a sweet yet smokey taste and I found it a little bit floral. You do still get that whisky burn but the aftertaste is very pleasant. The only thing I will say is, it's 50% Vol so drink responsibly.
Excellent!
Review from Remy Cointreau UK
Great whisky flavor. Maybe it is young, but for the number of years it tastes perfect. Perfectly balanced flavor and aroma. A little sweet with a mint flavor and a hint of flowers. I definitely recommend it