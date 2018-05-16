M&M's Brownie Chocolate Bag 102G

- Energy666kJ 158kcal8%
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (51%) with a chocolate confectionery centre (21%), in a sugar shell.
- A brownie experience in M&M's shell
- Pack size: 102G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Butter (from Milk), Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Cocoa Powder, Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E160e, E162, E170, E172), Peanuts, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 34g
Name and address
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
102g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 34g (%*)
|Energy
|1959kJ
|666kJ (8%)
|-
|466kcal
|158kcal (8%)
|Fat
|17g
|5.7g (8%)
|of which saturates
|11g
|3.6g (18%)
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|25g (10%)
|of which sugars
|66g
|22g (24%)
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.5g (3%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.15g (3%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 34g
|-
|-
