Hipp Organic Vegetable Cannelloni Meal 15+ Months 250G
- Cannelloni pasta with mixed vegetables & tomatoes
- Over 60 years of organic experience.
- Organic rolled Italian Cannelloni pasta with mixed vegetables & tomatoes.
- Made using premium, quality organic ingredients.
- We're climate positive - we give back more to nature than we take out along our entire value chain, from the fields to our retailers warehouses.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- EU Organic - IT-BIO-006, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic toddler food
- Perfect for little grown ups
- At least 1 of your 5 a day
- No preservatives* - *as required by law
- Not chopped, so can be cut to the perfect size
- Can help toddlers learn to feed themselves
- Recyclable tray and cardboard outer sleeve
- Nutritionally tailored for growing toddlers
- Pack size: 250G
Ingredients
Tomatoes* (32%), Cooked Cannelloni Pasta* [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina *, Egg White*] (31%), Carrots* (13%), Courgettes* (7%), Grated Hard Cheese* (Milk) (3%), Rice Starch*, Onions*, Potato Flakes*, Sunflower Oil*, Celeriac*, Tomato Paste*, Spices* [Parsley*, Garlic*, Oregano*, Basil*, Lovage*, Ginger*, Paprika*, Pepper*], Lemon Juice* from Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidants [Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract], *Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Fish. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see highlighted ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see top of pack.Simply store at room temperature - no need to keep it in the fridge. Once opened, you can store the food in the fridge (in a covered dish) for up to 24 hours. If feeding direct from the tray, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be thrown away. Never reheat.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to prepare:
This tasty meal for little grown-ups is delicious hot or cold.
Do not cook in a conventional oven.
Serve either directly from the tray or spoon into a bowl. Always check the temperature and cut the lasagne to the desired piece size before serving. Take care not to overheat. Never leave your little one alone whilst feeding.
Hob
Instructions: 10 min
Boil some water in a saucepan. Take the saucepan off the heat, remove the cardboard sleeve from the tray meal, then place the sealed tray in the hot water for 7-10 minutes.
Produce of
Made in Italy
- Please note : This product contains no artificial colours, but the vibrant natural ingredients may stain clothes or occasionally cause an orange tinge to the skin.
- This meal left our factory in top condition - please make sure that the pot and plastic film are undamaged before feeding.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- HiPP UK Ltd,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
Return to
- Contact us:
- 0800 298 4477
- www.hipp.co.uk
- hello@hipp.co.uk
Lower age limit
15 Months
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 250g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|378/90
|944/225
|Fat
|3.4g
|8.5g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|28.0g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.25g
|Sodium
|0.04g
|0.10g
